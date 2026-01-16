Be Alert For Utility Scams

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday is urging Pennsylvanians to be cautious when contacting their utility providers as utility-related scams are on the rise. Scammers use different tactics to obtain personal information, and posing as a utility provider is one way. Sunday is warning of a scam involving websites that appear to be a legitimate utility provider appearing in Google searches as a lure for a scam. When a customer clicks onto the site, scammers pose as employees and make claims that payment is past due, frightening the target into turning over personal information or making payment. If you are ever unsure if you are communicating with a legitimate representative of your utility company, hang up and call the number from your utility bill. Do not call numbers you see on advertisements online. If you believe you may have been a victim, you are encouraged to contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection online or call 1-800-441-2555.