Be Alert For Flooding & Winds Today

LANCASTER – Drive carefully this morning as heavy rain overnight has caused flooding around the region. Be alert for flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Our area is under a flood watch until 7 p.m. tonight while Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties are under a flood warning until 8:15 a.m. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible. Rain will decrease in intensity and come to an end through Monday afternoon. There will also be some windy conditions as the system moves to the north. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roadways.