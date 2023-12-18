Be Alert For Flooded Roads Around The Area

LANCASTER – Drive carefully as some areas are experiencing flooded roads near waterways and poor drainage areas. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution and do not go around any barricades and road closure signs. Do not drive into flood waters even if you think it is safe, because there’s a good possibility it is not. Underwater debris that drivers can not see and fast moving water currents can quickly disable your vehicle regardless of your vehicle’s size. Authorities reported a number of water rescues around the region today. Be alert particularly as the daylight dwindles and nighttime arrives causing more difficulty in seeing flooded roadways.