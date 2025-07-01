Be Alert For Area Flooding

LANCASTER – Our region is under a flood watch from 2 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Authorities are reminding commuters to avoid high water areas and heed road closure signs as flooding continues to impact the area. With more rain and storms in our forecast, motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid travel if possible. If barricades are placed across roadways, it is for the safety of motorists, and water levels are likely dangerous for vehicles to cross. Motorists who ignore signs and barricades and become disabled or stranded can cause a significant challenge for emergency services, not to mention risk injury or death to themselves. Additionally, motorists found in violation will be charged with refusing to obey the posted signs or markers.