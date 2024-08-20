Be Alert As Schools Prepare To Reopen

HARRISBURG – As the new school year approaches, the PA Courts wants to remind drivers to slow down in school zones and stop for school buses, stay alert, and ensure the safety of our students. In PA, two school zone traffic laws have been cited more than 25,057 times during a five year period. That is speeding in school zones and illegally passing a school bus. According to their data, from 2019-2023, PA had 8,759 violations of illegally passing a school bus and 16,298 cases of speeding in school zones. The month of September had the highest number of school zone and bus citations with the majority of violators being in their twenties.