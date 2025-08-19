Be Alert As Schools Prepare For Opening

LANCASTER COUNTY – With school starting again around the region, motorists are encouraged to be alert and slow down. Drivers need to remember the School Bus Stop Law when a school bus has its stop arm extended and red lights flashing, all traffic in both directions must stop, unless separated by a physical median. As a reminder, buses are also equipped with an automated camera system to help stop school bus safety violations. Watch for reduced speed limits in school zones and be ready to stop for crossing guards. Stay alert as children can be unpredictable, so drivers need to keep from any distractions and keep your eyes on the road. Police say make sure every child gets to school safely and every driver earns top marks in caution.