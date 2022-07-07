Battling The Spotted Lanternfly In PA

MONONGAHELA – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined state and local leaders to discuss the threat posed by the spotted latternfly. Redding said everyone has a role to play to stop the invasive pest. You can help by trapping and squishing them. Penn State Extension’s website includes instructions for making your own circle trap using easily obtainable items including plastic milk jugs, duct tape, screen wire, twine, hot glue, and gallon-sized food-storage bags. Lanternfly traps can also be purchased through agriculture and nursery supply stores. The state’s quarantine to control the insect has expanded to 45 PA counties. For more information on spotted lanternflies, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.



