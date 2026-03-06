Battle To Save A Lancaster County Ministry Spotlighted

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County ministry taking care of over 60 people with a variety of disabilities and challenges needs to raise $2 million in 30 days to keep their doors open or else their residents will have to find somewhere else to live and get care. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight talks to Tammi Morris, Executive Director of Faith Friendship Ministries in Mountville, who shares about their ministry, what led up to this current challenge, and efforts to saving their villa. You can hear more about the challenge facing Faith Friendship Ministries on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts. You can help them reach their financial goal by sending a check to Faith Friendship Ministries, 128 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554. You can also make an online donation at their website: faithfriendship.org. You can also make a financial donation by clicking on the Faith Friendship banner below.