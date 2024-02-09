Battle For PA School Funding Boost

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro is taking the first step in a years-long process to respond to a court decision that found that PA’s system of public school funding violates the constitutional rights of students in the poorest districts. His proposal for a $1.1 billion boost for public school operations and instruction is part of a seven-year process of ramping up funding. Republican lawmakers have signaled that they are unwilling to significantly spend down the state’s reserves or raise taxes to fulfill the long-term funding schedule. They also maintain that the court didn’t explicitly say that the solution lies in more funding. Meanwhile, neither Shapiro or Democrats have produced a plan to show how the state will find billions more for schools.