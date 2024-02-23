Battle For Legalized Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – With hearings underway in Harrisburg after Gov. Josh Shapiro’s unveiled his $48.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2024-25, one aspect of his proposal is legalizing recreational marijuana use in PA to bring in revenue. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says the state should not allow recreational pot here being that other states like Colorado and Oregon that have legalized it are now changing their minds. There is a growing list of groups in PA that have expressed opposition to the legalization of marijuana for non-medical use, including the PA Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, PA Fraternal Order of Police, Caron Treatment Centers, and the PA District Attorneys Association. Mainstream health organizations are also opposed to the retail sale of marijuana for non-medical use including the American Medical Association, American academy of Family Physicians, and the American Society for Addiction Medicine.