Battle For Abortion In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS (AP) – Some are seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution in November. Members of the Freedom in Reproduction Maryland ballot committee announced their campaign in front of the state Capitol. Last year, the Maryland General Assembly voted to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot. A simple majority is needed for voters to approve it in November. A ballot committee called Health Not Harm MD and other pro life organizations in the state are seeking to defeat the proposed amendment.