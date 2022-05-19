Battle Continues To Raise PA’s Minimum Wage

PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier today joined lawmakers and employees of Bar Marco in downtown Pittsburgh to call for an end to the exploitation of workers currently allowed by the commonwealth’s embarrassingly low minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal that stands to benefit thousands of Pennsylvanians and their families. Governor Tom Wolf’s plan proposes raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by July 1, 2022, with a pathway to $15 per hour by 2028. The proposal will help workers recover the purchasing power lost since the minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour to match the federal minimum wage more than a decade ago. According to the Keystone Research Center, if the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity growth since the late 1960s, it would be more than $24 per hour today in Pennsylvania.