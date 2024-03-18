Battle Brewing For Maryland Budget

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) -A budget showdown at the Maryland General Assembly is brewing, with top House leaders outlining a $1.3 billion plan for new state revenues to pay future education and transportation costs that state Senate leaders think is too hefty now and unsuitable for the state’s current economic climate. The House’s revenue package includes tax, fee, and toll increases, as well as the legalization of internet gambling, which would make casino games available for wagering online. House Speaker Adrienne Jones said, “We can no longer rely on quick fixes or short-term approaches.” Gov. Wes Moore, who submitted his budget plan in January without tax increases, remained wary of backing them now.