Battle Against Abortion Continues In PA

HARRISBURG – Thousands converged on Washington, DC to attend the National March For Life to stand for unborn children and their families. Many from across PA attended the march on Friday as the Keystone State is still in a battle to protect unborn children. Planned Parenthood plans a news conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg today to call for the removal of ambulatory surgical facility standards for abortion clinics. PA lawmakers passed the regulations in light of the Dr. Kermit Gosnell tragedy, where Gosnell murdered newborn babies at his Philadelphia clinic and caused the death of a female immigrant patient.