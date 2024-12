Batten Down The Hatches Today

LANCASTER – A wind advisory is in effect for the region until 7 p.m. today. Winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 45-55 mph are expected. The windy conditions will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving especially if driving a high profile vehicle. A snow squall is also possible this morning which could impact driving visibility.