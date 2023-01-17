Bat Swinging Suspect Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – State Police are searching for a man wanted in an aggravated assault case. On January 15th around 3:30 p.m., authorities received a call stating that 51-year-old Kerr Graham had struck two people with an aluminum baseball bat in the 3300 block of Main Street in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Troopers arrived at the scene and talked to the victims who told them Graham hit one of them three times causing injuries. The second victim was struck while trying to intervene. An arrest warrant for Graham was issued. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650 or contact PA Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Callers to PA Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.