Bat Swinging Suspect In Custody

LANCASTER – PSP Lancaster reports that a man wanted in assaulting two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County is in custody. On January 15th around 3:30 p.m., State Police received a call stating that 51-year-old Kerr Graham had struck two people in the 3300 block of Main Street in Conestoga Township. Troopers talked to the victims who told them Graham hit one of them three times causing injuries. The second victim was struck while trying to intervene. Last evening, troopers were notified that Graham was seen in Conestoga Township. As troopers arrived, Graham fled into a wooded area. A perimeter was established along with the use of tracking dogs and PSP aviation for a search. Graham was located in thick brush north of Main Street and taken into custody. Graham is in Lancaster County Prison pending arraignment.