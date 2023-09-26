Basic Education Funding Hearing Coming To York County

HARRISBURG – As co-chairs of the Basic Education Funding Commission, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Lancaster County Rep. Mike Sturla have announced details of the commission’s fifth hearing. It takes place Thursday, September 28 at 10 a.m. at York County’s South Western School District Administration Building at 225 Bowman Road in Hanover. Testimonies will include discussion of trends in basic education funding formula factors. The public can submit comments to be entered into the record at basiceducationfundingcommission.com/contact. The hearing will be streamed live at basiceducationfundingcommission.com/meetings.