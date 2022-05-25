Bartolotta Bill To Create Jobs And Revenue Receives Senate Committee Approval

HARRISBURG – The Senate Finance Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator Camera Bartolotta (R-46) that would create jobs for Pennsylvanians by increasing the current level of state assistance for the Film Tax Credit program from $70 million to $125 million. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s 2019-20 Film Production Tax Credit Program Report, approximately 860 applicants have applied to the program and 509 have been awarded tax credits since the program’s inception in 2007. These companies have directly injected nearly $3.3 billion into the state’s economy and generated $785 million in total state and local taxes while supporting an estimated 30,650 full-time equivalent jobs. Pennsylvania only allows 10 to 12 productions to film and qualify for the tax credit program annually. Each year, the state turns away productions after the program has been exhausted, resulting in job opportunities being turned away for Pennsylvanians. Senate Bill 321 has bipartisan support and is being championed by the bicameral legislative Film Industry Caucus, which Bartolotta co-chairs with Senator Jay Costa (D-43), and Representatives Joe Ciresi (D-146) and Kathleen “KC” Tomlinson (R-18). The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.