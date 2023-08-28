Barricaded Myerstown Man Makes Threats

LEBANON COUNTY – State Police in Lebanon County responded yesterday shortly after 2 p.m. to 100 S. College Street in Myerstown for a report of a 37-year-old man who threatened to harm himself and others with firearms. Upon arrival, troopers attempted to make contact with the man by telephone. The man proceeded to make suicidal and threatening statements. A perimeter was established around the residence with multiple attempts made contact the man with negative results. The PSP SERT Team responded to the scene. Contact was eventually made with the man who said he was barricaded in his residence and continued to make suicidal and threatening statements. After several hours, SERT gained entry and found the man deceased with a self-inflicted injury.