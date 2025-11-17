Barn Fires In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Crews battled two separate barn fires in Lancaster County. A two alarm blaze occurred Sunday afternoon along Peters Road in Upper Leacock Township. Numerous fire units responded to the scene to battle the wind blown blaze. No injuries were reported. The second happened along Habecker Church Road in Manor Township at Herr Fruit Farm. The fire spread to several structures before being brought under control by multiple fire agencies. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. Windy conditions helped to spread the fire quickly. A cause of both fires is under investigation.