Barn Fire In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a barn fire at 2:20 a.m. today. The property owner heard an explosion and then saw flames and smoke coming from his turkey barn located in the 300 block of E. Lexington Road in Penn Township. No injuries were reported and no livestock were harmed. Fire Companies from Brickerville, Brunnerville, Lititz, and Rothsville assisted on scene. Crews quickly had the fire under control and the cause is under investigation.