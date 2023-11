Barn Fire In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Units battled a barn fire in Lancaster County. Firefighters responded yesterday morning to the 800 block of Strasburg Pike in West Lampeter Township. There were reports of about 50 cows and some horses inside the barn when the fire started. All of the animals were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported. The barn was a total loss. A cause of the blaze is under investigation.