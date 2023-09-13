Banning Gender Change For PA Minors

HARRISBURG – A proposal banning the use of irreversible gender change surgery and puberty blockers for minors under 18 years of age is being offered by Rep. Brad Roae of Crawford & Erie Counties. His legislation would address a one-size-fits-all approach to permanent irreversible gender change decisions by considering an adolescent’s mental capacity, maturity, and ongoing brain development at the time that a minor child wants a permanent irreversible gender change. Neuroscience shows that the brain continues to develop and grow well into the 20s, and adolescence ends after age 24. Research has been cited showing that adolescents are more likely to make impulsive decisions and be influenced by peer pressure than when they are older. He added that consideration must be taken into account of the lack of youth social, emotional, and cognitive control. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the measure.