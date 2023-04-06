Banning Drag Shows For PA Minors

HARRISBURG – In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Lawrence County Rep. Aaron Bernstine plans to introduce legislation to ban drag shows on public property or in areas that can be seen by minors. In his co-sponsorship memo, he says in PA there’s been an alarming uptick in drag performances before children. His legislation will classify drag shows as an “adult-oriented business” under Title 68. As an adult oriented business, commonsense limits would have to be considered that protect minors. He added that drag shows towards minors on school property, libraries, and other public places should not be accepted in any functioning society. Bernstine is seeking support for his measure.