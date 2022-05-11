Bankruptcy Protection Sought For Lancaster-Based Company

LANCASTER – Lancaster County based Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company intends to continue pursuing sale of its business through a competitive Chapter 11 sale process. The company’s businesses in China and Australia will not be included in the Chapter 11 filing, but they are part of the sale process. The company will file certain motions with the Bankruptcy Court requesting customary relief that will enable Armstrong Flooring to transition into Chapter 11 with as little disruption to its ordinary-course operations as possible, including support for payment of employee wages and certain benefit programs.