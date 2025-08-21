Baltimore Man Charged In York County Bank Robbery

YORK COUNTY – A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested after a bank robbery attempted in York County. On August 18 around 4 p.m., officers responded to M&T Bank on East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury. The suspect, a 30-40 year old black male, dressed as a female, handed a note to bank employees demanding cash. However, the individual left without obtaining any money and was seen walking towards Main Street. Officers canvassed the area and a local business provided crucial video surveillance footage. The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a gold Mercury Grand Marquis 4-door sedan with large rust spots on the roof and Virginia license plates. The vehicle was traced back to 39-year-old Brandan Lyle. With the help of the Baltimore authorities, Lyle was located and arrested after a brief pursuit. A search warrant executed by Southern Regional Police recovered the clothes, wig, hat, and multiple robbery notes used by Lyle. He has been charged with one count of robbery and is awaiting extradition from Maryland to face his charges.