Baltimore Beltway Crash Claims Six Highway Workers

WOODLAWN, MD – Maryland State Police say six highway workers were killed when a passenger vehicle traveled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway. Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 in the Woodlawn area Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of an Acura, identified as 54-year-old Lisa Lea of Randallstown was changing lanes and struck the passenger side of a Volkswagen that was disabled. The impact caused the Acura to lose control and travel into the work zone. Lea was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney.