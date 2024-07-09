Bad Heat/Bad Air Day Today

LANCASTER – Our region remains under a heat advisory now through Wednesday at 8 p.m. High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned areas. In addition to the daytime heat, overnight low temperatures will also be very warm and oppressively muggy. The PA Department of Environmental Protection has also issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for our region today meaning that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, children, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or being outdoors.