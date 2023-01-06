Bad Grade For The Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Chesapeake Bay watershed received a D-plus grade in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s “State of the Bay” report. It was the same grade it gave the watershed two years ago. The report says efforts to restore the nation’s largest estuary are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution. The report, released every two years, says urban and suburban polluted runoff is increasing amid inconsistent enforcement by government agencies, new development, and climate change. The report was established in 1998 to create a comprehensive measure of the bay’s health.