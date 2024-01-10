Back To Session For Maryland Legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The Maryland General Assembly is back for its annual 90-day legislative session. It begins with lawmakers set to wrestle with budget challenges as well as measures on affordable housing and public safety. Maryland is facing a projected structural deficit of $761 million in the next fiscal year. That deficit is expected to balloon to about $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2029, largely due to rising costs of a K-12 education funding reform law. The future deficits have prompted some talk in Annapolis about taking action this year to raise revenues, but leading lawmakers are sounding wary of doing so this session.