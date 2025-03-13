Baby’s Body Discovered In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a premature baby’s body found buried at a Lancaster County home. The child’s remains were found in the backyard of a residence on Village Square Drive in East Donegal Township. There’s no word on how the body was discovered. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death as pre-maturity prior to viability. The manner of death remains undetermined. The remains appeared to have been buried in the yard for several months. Susquehanna Regional Police are investigating the incident.