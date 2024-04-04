Baby Formula Thieves Sought By Lancaster County Police

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects who stole $468 worth of baby formula from the Giant at 1605 Lititz Pike in Lancaster. Police say three individuals who were working together entered the store, loaded the baby formula into a shopping cart, and then concealed it in a baby stroller. The incident occurred on January 30, 2024 around 6:30 p.m. Police released photos of the three suspects which can be seen below. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.