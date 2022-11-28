Ax Wielding Leola Man Charged With Criminal Attempt To Commit Burglary

EPHRATA, PA – Ephrata Police recently charged Keron D. Shockley, 30, of Leola, with Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary. Police allege on October 29, 2022 at 11:51 a.m., Shockley, who was partially masked and wielding an ax, attempted to gain entry to an apartment in the first block of Washington Ave, Ephrata Borough, by breaking out the windows and door with the ax. Upon hearing the jarring sound, the occupant of the apartment screamed stopping the intruder’s attempt to access the apartment. Before fleeing the area, the suspect broke an additional window and the windshield of a car with his ax. Police used multiple witness statement and video evidence to identify Shockley. Shockley, who is presumed innocent, posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.