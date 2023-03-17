Avian Flu Rise Results In Quarantine Order

HARRISBURG – A general quarantine order has been issued by the PA Department of Agriculture for parts of Lancaster and Chester Counties as avian influenza cases have been on the rise. The area covered by the order are the following townships constituting the “Quarantine Area:” Brecknock, Caernarvon, Clay, Colerain, Earl, East Earl, East Cocalico, Ephrata, Little Britain, Salisbury, Upper Leacock, West Cocalico, and West Earl Townships in Lancaster County and East Nottingham, Honeybrook, Lower Oxford, Upper Oxford, West Fallowfield, West Nantmeal, and West Nottingham Townships in Chester County. The order says owners shall allow access to their premises and poultry flocks for the purposes of testing for avian influenza by the Department. Farm owners must also maintain separate, indoor housing for poultry with a minimum 30 feet of separation between each group of birds. The order was instituted after six new cases of avian influenza were detected in Lancaster County between March 13 and March 14. In total, 16,900 birds are affected according to the USDA. The full quarantine order can bee read by CLICKING HERE.