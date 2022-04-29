Avian Flu Hits Sixth Lancaster County Farm

LANCASTER COUNTY – USDA reports another Lancaster County poultry flock affected with avian influenza, bringing the total to six farms affected. The latest involves 18,000 birds. State and federal government along with private poultry industry representatives remain on high alert and are taking strict measures to protect PA’s poultry industry. This week, the PA House approved House Bill 2553 which will provide $2 million in additional funding and broad authority to the PA Department of Agriculture for response and preparedness related to the avian flu.