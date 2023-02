Avian Flu Hits Lancaster County Flocks

WASHINGTON, DC – The USDA confirmed two more Lancaster County poultry operations have been hit by avian influenza. This week, one location had 2,100 birds impacted while the other has over 97,000 birds at a commercial broiler location that are infected. So far in February 2023, PA has had seven locations infected with avian influenza. Five of them are located in Lancaster County.