Avian Flu Hinders PA Pheasant Release

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission plans to release fewer pheasants statewide than initially planned due to an outbreak of avian flu at a private Northumberland County game farm. Ian Gregg, Wildlife Operations Division Chief said this was not a decision the Game Commission took lightly, because they know that pheasant hunters have been looking forward to the late small game season pheasant releases and will be inconvenienced by making these adjustments on short notice. He added that they believe this precautionary approach is the right thing to do because it will significantly reduce the risk of disease impacts that would be far more devastating to pheasant hunting in the long run.