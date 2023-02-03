Avian Flu Confirmed In Lancaster County

WASHINGTON, DC – The USDA has confirmed avian influenza in two different flocks in Lancaster County. They report 32,800 birds have been infected in a commercial duck farm and 3,200 birds on a poultry farm. Avian influenza, commonly known as “bird flu,” is caused by an influenza type A virus. It affects wild waterfowl as well as domestic poultry species. It is very contagious and can cause serious disease and high mortality in domestic poultry such as chickens, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl, and turkeys..