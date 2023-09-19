Automatic Voter Registration At PA Driver License Centers

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Shapiro Administration says it’s trying to make it easier for people to register to vote when getting or renewing a driver’s license. Starting today, prompts on computer screens in driver’s license centers will take users to a template to register to vote. That leaves it up to them to choose not to register. Twenty-three other states have “automatic voter registration.” Researchers say automatic voter registration increases registration and boosts the number of people voting. The administration said it does not need legislation or regulation to make the change. PA currently has 8.6 million registered voters. States have been required to offer voter registration at driver’s license centers since Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act in 1993.