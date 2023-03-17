Auto Theft At Jubilee Ministries

PALMYRA – Lebanon County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a woman of her vehicle at Jubilee Ministries at 232 W. Main Street in Palmyra yesterday around 2:50 p.m. Police say a man, between 20-30 years old, medium to dark complexion, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, black in color “Nike” flip-flops, a black backpack, and glasses, grabbed the keys to the victim’s vehicle from her hand. The man, who is believed to have tattoos on both of his forearms, entered the victim’s car, a silver Honda Accord with PA registration: JKR 7904. The suspect drove the vehicle out of the parking lot and headed westbound on Route 422. The vehicle has faded “Penn State University” bumper stickers. The suspect can be seen below. If you recognize the individual, contact Palmyra Borough Police at 717-838-8189.