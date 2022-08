Authorities Search For Missing Chester County Man

CHESTER COUNTY – A missing Chester County man is being sought by authorities. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen July 24th at his home on Waterway Road in East Nottingham Township. It is believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with PA registration: LDD -2622. He is possibly in the southern Chester County area. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Avondale at (610) 268-2022 or anonymously contact the PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.