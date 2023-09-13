Authorities Investigate Lancaster County Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a shooting. Yesterday at 4:58 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Greenland Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Numerous officers responded including those from PA State Police and West Lampeter Township. Reports advised that a black male had fired multiple shots from a handgun and was last observed running westbound. The area was checked; however, a suspect could not be located or identified. A preliminary investigation confirmed that numerous spent shell casings were found. It is unknown if any intended victim was struck by a bullet. The location is a residential cul-de-sac neighborhood. The investigation is on-going. Police do not believe this was a random incident or is it thought that the neighborhood is in danger.