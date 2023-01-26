Authorities Identified Three Victims At York County Home

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County released the identities of the three people found deceased yesterday in West Manchester Township. Officers were dispatched to 2098 Loman Avenue for a welfare check after a neighbor had called 911. On arrival, officers discovered three people deceased in the rear of the residence outside on the ground. The three were identified as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub. All three were residents of the home. At this stage of the investigation, police do not believe that there is any danger to the public and the surrounding community. Final determination of the cause and manner of death is pending. The situation is believed to be an event within the family and authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with any information that may be helpful to the investigation should contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.