Aument Named To Commission On Education/Economic Competitiveness

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument has been appointed to serve on the Pennsylvania Commission on Education & Economic Competitiveness. Because the current education system does not adequately meet the needs of PA’s workforce, Aument says the commission will be tasked with creating a long-term solution. The diverse members of the commission will create a shared, bipartisan vision for 21st century education that will prepare all students to compete in a global economy, establish policies to give all school districts the support and flexibility they need to build world-class education systems, and recommend a legislative action plan to achieve these shared goals. He added that if PA is to compete and win in a global economy, we must redesign our education system to align the skills we teach in the classroom with the needs of our workforce. The Commission will work for 18 months to produce a report on its findings and legislative recommendations.