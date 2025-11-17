Auditions To Sing National Anthem At 2026 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – Vocalists are being auditioned to sing the National Anthem at the 2026 PA Farm Show in Harrisburg. Soloists, duos, and groups are welcome to tryout. Those interested in auditioning must submit an original acappella video of the National Anthem recorded specifically for the 2026 Oh Say, Can You Sing? Farm Show contest by November 24 for a chance to shine in the spotlight. Entries must be submitted as a You Tube link. Entries can be sent to agcontests@pa.gov. You can find more information about the contest by clicking on the banner below. The 2026 PA Farm Show runs from January 10 through January 17.