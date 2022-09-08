Audit Shows PA Turnpike Financial Problems

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a performance audit of the PA Turnpike Commission, which found it continues to face significant challenges to meet its financial obligations putting the burden on travelers. DeFoor said the PA Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of PA, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls. He called it “an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.” He added the Turnpike Commission didn’t get into this situation by itself. The legislature and executive branch need to work together now to ensure the Turnpike is financially viable for the future. The audit has three findings and 23 recommendations for improvements. The performance audit covers the period from June 1, 2018 through June 13, 2022.