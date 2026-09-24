Audit Finds PA Dept. Of Aging Concerns

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a performance audit of the PA Department of Aging or PDA finding weaknesses in how it monitors elder abuse investigations performed by the state’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging and how it trains front-line staff. The audit, which covered the period of January 2024 through June 2025, was to determine if PDA properly monitored Area Agencies on Aging investigations of elder abuse and mistreatment and to ensure the agency’s protective services staff met the minimum training requirements under the law and regulations. DeFoor said older Pennsylvanians are falling through the cracks of a system that is designed to protect them. We need to do better and we can do better. DeFoor noted that PDA did not agree with the findings, but has implemented some of the audit’s recommendations made during the auditing process. Auditors provided 39 recommendations to PDA for improvements and three recommendations to the legislature to strengthen the Older Adults Protective Services Act. You can read the complete performance audit by clicking on the banner below.