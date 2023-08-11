Auction Benefits Mennonite Central Committee

QUARRYVILLE – Preparations are underway for the 75th Gap Relief Auction which benefits the work of Mennonite Central Committee. It takes place today, August 11 from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, August 12 from 6 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Solanco Fairgrounds at 172 S. Lime Street in Quarryville, Lancaster County. There will be food and an auction of a variety of items, including quilts and wall hangings, household items, furniture, outdoor items, and more. You can find the schedule and more information about the 75th Gap Relief Auction by clicking on the picture below.