ATV Crash Impacts Ephrata Family

HUNTINGDON COUNTY – State Police in Huntingdon report that a Lancaster County woman died after a weekend ATV accident. Authorities say the incident happen Saturday, March 11 at 6:25 p.m. as the ATV was traveling north on Block Hollow Road in Tell Township, Huntingdon County. The ATV was driven by 36-year-old Bret Hoffert of Ephrata. His wife, 34-year-old Amanda Hoffert was a passenger. Police say for unknown reasons, the ATV went off the right side of the roadway, traveled into a ditch, and then overturned. Both occupants were ejected. Amanda Hoffert was pronounced dead at the scene while Bret Hoffert was taken to Pittsburgh Presbyeterian Hospital in serious condition. State Police are continuing their investigation. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Hoffert family who have four small children. You can click on the photo below to be taken to the GoFundMe page.

